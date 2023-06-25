Woman killed on road by unidentified persons in Vijayawada: Police

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 : A 55-year-old woman was allegedly killed by unidentified persons in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada district, police said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, identified as Nagamani, was found at the Chanumolu Venkatarao flyover, near One Town Milk Project in Vijayawada, they said.

According to police, the deceased was the resident of the YSR Colony area in One Town.

The woman was killed on the road, a police official said, adding "We have registered a case and soon we will trace out the details of the culprits."

Further information is awaited.

