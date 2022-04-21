Woman loses eyesight after man who checks specs number gives eyedrop for poor vision

In a tragic incident, a woman lost her eyesight after she visited a doctor for poor vision. According to the details, the incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, where officials have now launched a probe against the alleged fake eye clinic. Official sources said, Kuldeep, who only holds a degree to check specs numbers, was treating eye patients.

The incident came to light when Govind Das, the victim's son took his mother Prema Devi to a clinic on April 5. He said his mother had poor vision. Upon check-up, the accused Kuldeep gave eyedrops to the victim. "Three days after giving the medicine, my mother lost her eyesight," said Govind Das.He added that when he later visited Kuldeep and complained to him about his mother's condition, the latter gave him Rs 1,000 and advised him to stop administering eye drops.After this, Govind Das filed a complaint against Kuldeep, to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate but no action was taken.Govind Das, thereafter, met the CMO with a complaint, who then handed over the probe to the ACMO.

