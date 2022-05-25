Woman loses Rs 70,000 to fraudster to become millionaire

A shocking incident has taken place in Jehanabad district of Bihar. A young woman has lost thousands of rupees in her desire to become a millionaire at a young age. As soon as she realized that she had been cheated, she fabricated a lie to escape from her family members. When the case reached the local police, even the first officer got confused, but as soon as the investigation started, the shocking incident came to light. The young woman fell victim to financial fraud in her desire to become a millionaire. According to the information received, Anjali Kumari, a resident of Ramnagar-Vishunganj mohalla in Jehanabad city, fell victim to the fraudulent gang. The greedy girl lost Rs 70,000 to get Rs 25 lakh. Disappointed with not getting the money, Anjali realized that she had been cheated financially. The matter came to light after an investigation by police officer Nikhil Kumar.

Anjali Kumari's aunt had Rs 20,000 and her mother and brother had Rs 50,000 in the house. Anjali also knew that there was money in the house. In fact, a few days ago, a WhatsApp call came from a number on a Anjali's mobile, in which the fraudster offered to give her a reward of Rs 25 lakh. This made Anjali very happy. The caller gave the account number and asked to deposit Rs 50,000 and in return he would deposit Rs 25 lakh in Anjali's account. Without thinking, Anjali took Rs 50,000 from the house and reached Canara Bank and deposited the money in the given account.

The fraudster called Anjali again and asked her to deposit Rs 20,000 and said that she would get Rs 25 lakh. The young woman again fell into his trap and deposited Rs 20,000 in the account of the fraudster. The family was terrified when they realized that they had been cheated. The police have investigated and uncovered the case.