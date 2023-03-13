Woman tourist hit security guard with footwear in Goa

Panaji, March 13 Goa Police has lodged a case against a woman tourist, who was seen hitting a security guard with her footwear at Old Goa Church, as per a viral video.

After the video of the incident of the woman arguing with the security guards and hitting one among them near the church gate spread, police took cognisance and filed a case.

As per sources, the argument between the woman tourist and the security guards was over entry in church premises, which is only allowed during a fixed time.

Reacting to this incident, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that tourists should not take law into their hands. "In the incident which happened at Old Goa, a woman tourist tried to assault security guard with footwear. We will not tolerate such incidents. Non cognizable offense is registered (against her), police are looking out for that woman," he said.

"Tourists should follow Goa's law. We will fully support tourists if they complain at the appropriate office. Police are capable of dealing with any such situations," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor