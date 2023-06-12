Woman's body recovered from water tank in Telangana, murder suspected: Police

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 : A body of a 19-year-old woman has been recovered from a water tank in Parigi area in Vikarabad district, police said.

After receiving information, police teams reached the spot and shifted the body to a local government hospital for a post-mortem on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

The victim was identified as Sirisha.

According to the primary investigation, it seems to be a murder and some suspects are also being questioned in connection with the case, police said.

DSP Vikarabad, Karuna Sagar, has also confirmed the incident.

While the deceased's father said her daughter went missing late Saturday night and they were looking for her since then.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigations are on, police added.

