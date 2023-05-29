Women beggars arrested for stealing cash from winestore in Goa

Panaji, May 29 Goa Police on Monday arrested three women beggars for allegedly stealing cash from a wine store in the port town of Vasco.

Vijay Kumar Bind, salesman of the wine shop, has lodged a complaint in this regard.

The accused individuals have been identified as Nandini Kumbhar, 18, Sutukala Bhag Kale, 40, and Pallavi Ishwar Shinde, 29, all residents of Pune.

"They stole cash worth Rs 1,800 in different denomination notes which were kept in the cash drawer of the wine shop M/s Tequila Sunrise at Baina, Vasco-Goa," police said.

Sources informed that these women were using children to steal money from the cash counter of the shop by engaging the salesman.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Vasco Police has registered an offense under section 380 r/w 34 IPC.



