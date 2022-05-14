Women gets kill in tiger attack, while collecting medical leaves in forest
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 14, 2022 02:58 PM 2022-05-14T14:58:03+5:30 2022-05-14T14:58:09+5:30
For the collection of medical leaves in the Tadoba buffer zone area at Sitaram Peth in Bhadravati. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning when a 65-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack. Jaibai Jengthe (age 65, resident of Mohurli) is the name of an old woman who was killed in a tiger attack. She had gone to the Tadoba buffer zone at around 6 in the morning to collect medical leaves. An elderly woman was attacked and killed by a tiger sitting in a bush while breaking a leopard. As soon as the Forest Department came to know about this incident, Mohurli Forest Range Officer and his team rushed to the spot.