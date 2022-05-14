Women gets kill in tiger attack, while collecting medical leaves in forest

For the collection of medical leaves in the Tadoba buffer zone area at Sitaram Peth in Bhadravati. The incident took place in the early hours of the morning when a 65-year-old woman was killed in a tiger attack. Jaibai Jengthe (age 65, resident of Mohurli) is the name of an old woman who was killed in a tiger attack. She had gone to the Tadoba buffer zone at around 6 in the morning to collect medical leaves. An elderly woman was attacked and killed by a tiger sitting in a bush while breaking a leopard. As soon as the Forest Department came to know about this incident, Mohurli Forest Range Officer and his team rushed to the spot.