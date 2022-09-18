Women shot by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Hajipur

A woman who went to pluck flowers with her son was shot and injured by bike-borne criminals in Hajipur in Vaishali district of Bihar.

The incident occurred in the Barati OP area's Andharavar village.

The criminals shot the woman and then fled the scene as the police patrol car approached. The son assisted in transporting the injured woman to the Sadar Hospital. The woman is reportedly in critical condition.

The police said, "Baby Devi (46), along with her son Manish, had left the house early in the morning to pluck flowers. Meanwhile, seeing the deserted area, three criminals riding a bike tried to snatch the mobile from the mother and son. Then seeing the police patrol vehicle approaching, the criminals shot the woman and fled from the spot."

The injured woman was taken by the son to the Sadar Hospital with the help of the police, where after the first aid to the woman, the doctors referred her to Patna PMCH, police said.

In this regard, the incident's eyewitness and her son Manish Kumar, who walked outside to gather flowers alongside the woman, told that as usual, we used to leave the house in the morning to pluck flowers in this sequence.

When asked about the incident, ASI Vinay Kumar, who was travelling in the same police vehicle said, "We were going on patrol, at the same time some thieves were trying to snatch mobile phone from them. When they saw the police car they shot the women and then fled away from the spot."

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

