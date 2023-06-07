"Won't allow anyone to take law and order in their hands": Maharashtra CM Shinde on Kolhapur clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that it is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state and added that no one will be allowed to take law and order into their hands following the Kolhapur clash.

The Chief Minister urged the common people to maintain peace in the state.

"It is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state. I also appeal to the public for peace and calm. A police investigation is underway and action will be taken against those found guilty," CM Shinde said.

CM Shinde further said that he is monitoring the situation in the state and it is their responsibility to maintain law and order. He added that action will be taken against those who take law and order into their hands.

"Law and order is the responsibility of the government, Home Department. No one will be allowed to take the law and order into their hands. In such situations, action will be taken against those people. The Home Department and the Home Minister himself are keeping a close watch on the situation. I'm monitoring the situation myself through the senior officials", he said.

The CM added that he has spoken to all the officers and the Home Minister also about the situation and strict actions will be taken against those promoting violence.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there is no forgiveness for those who praise Aurangzeb in the state.

"Police are also taking action. At the same time, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the people should also maintain peace, and no untoward incident happens anywhere", he added.

Earlier today, a clash broke out between members of some Hindu organisations and the police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur during a protest called by the former.

