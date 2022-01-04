Won't discuss the reason because it involves national institutions: Kerala Governor on quitting Chancellorship

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday refused to discuss the reason behind his stepping down from the post of Chancellor of Universities citing the involvement of national institutions.

Speaking to ANI, the Kerala Governor said, "Something definitely has happened which has made me take this decision that I don't want to continue as Chancellor (of Universities). But I won't discuss that (the reason) because it involves national institutions."

Earlier on December 18, Khan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of Higher Education R Bindu over the issue of appointment in universities and said he is not able to work in an environment where "I find too much political interference in the working of universities."

"I am not able to work in this environment where I find too much political interference in the working of the university and the autonomy of the university is being completely eroded," Khan had earlier said.

Reiterating his demand that the Chief Minister should bring an ordinance to hand over the powers of the chancellor to CM himself, Khan said, "conflict comes when you assert your authority against some other authority. I have requested that you bring an ordinance, you become the chancellor, let anybody become the chancellor, but for me, it is not possible to see this kind of political interference."

Governor had sent a letter to Chief Minister on December 8 expressing his displeasure over political appointments in state's universities.

( With inputs from ANI )

