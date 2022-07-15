'Words used to describe Modi-govt considered unparliamentary': Jairam Ramesh

Taking a dig at the Centre over the new booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said 'all words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered 'unparliamentary'. What next Vishguru?"

In another tweet, he wrote, "Clarification from @ombirlakota about 'unparliamentary' words doesn't mean much. In all discussions, the media seems to have overlooked that they can't report on these comments in their dispatches. Also, print media will have to think twice before using these words in their articles."

Following the opposition's criticism of the 50-page compilation of words deemed unfit for use in Parliament released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that "no words have been banned."

Earlier on Thursday, a major row erupted over a 50-page compilation of words deemed unfit for use in Parliament, ahead of the Monsoon session beginning July 18.

Earlier on Thursday, amid the row over the questioning of the Lok Sabha secretariat by the Opposition over words listed as "unparliamentary", top sources in the Lower House said that such removal of words has been taking place since 1954 under various political dispensations.

Earlier, several senior members of Parliament had criticized the report of the Lok Sabha Secretariat which had released a list of words that have been designated as "unparliamentary".

Lok Sabha MP and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought withdrawal of the new booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions.

The Congress leader also pointed out that this 'sensitive matter' should have been discussed in the Rules Committee, where all the political parties are represented.

"I wish to bring to your kind attention a matter of serious Parliamentary concern. The Lok Sabha Secretariat has come out with a new booklet regarding a list of wards deemed unparliamentary. The list includes words like 'ashamed', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent'," wrote Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"I would like to point out that there are so many common words used in our day-to-day conversation which have been included in the fresh list. If these words are taken out of the general vocabulary, the very essence and the impact of expression would be minimised. Further, the Lok Sabha Secretariat should have mentioned the substitutes for these banned words so that it would have been easier for all of us to use the substitutes," he added.

"I may also like to point out that sensitive matter should have been discussed in the Rules Committee where all the political parties are represented. None of the political parties have been consulted on this sensitive matter," he said.

He further requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to put this latest list of unparliamentary words in abeyance and asked the final list to be prepared in consultation with all political parties.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Aam Admi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday said it is good to know that the Government of India knows "adjectives that accurately describe its performance".

He said that the Government of India is fearful of the truth and that words like 'jumlajeevi' became unparliamentary while 'andolanjeevi' remains there.

( With inputs from ANI )

