Work of Making Tughlaqi Laws Should Stop: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Truckers Row

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the government for the recently introduced hit-and-run cases-related penal provision, which led to protests by truckers. She expressed that the government should cease the practice of unilaterally crafting Tughlaqi laws without engaging in consultations.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday stated that the decision to implement the new penal provision related to hit-and-run cases, triggering protests by truckers, will be made following consultations with the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC). Bhalla made these remarks after holding a meeting with a delegation from AIMTC.

The meeting transpired against the backdrop of a three-day strike initiated on Monday by some truck, bus, and tanker operators. The protest aimed to oppose the stringent jail and fine regulations introduced under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for hit-and-run cases.

ड्राइवर्स हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था और प्रगति के पहिये हैं। वे बेहद कम पैसे पर, तरह-तरह की मुश्किलें झेलते हुए कठिन जीवनशैली के साथ काम करते हैं। कानून और सिस्टम को इनके प्रति मानवीय होना चाहिए।



हर जान कीमती ​है। हर एक की रक्षा सरकार का कर्त्तव्य है। कानून का उद्देश्य जनसामान्य के… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 3, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, Drivers are the wheels of our economy and progress. They work with very little money, face various hardships and lead a tough lifestyle. The law and system should be humane towards them. Every life is precious. It is the duty of the government to protect everyone. The purpose of the law is to make the life of the common person easy, safe and fair and not to push millions of people towards oppression, extortion, imprisonment and financial bankruptcy, she said. The work of making Tughlaqi laws unilaterally, with