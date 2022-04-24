Work on Mysuru film city to be taken this year: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday informed that the work of Mysuru film city would be taken up this year itself.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to celebrate the 94th birth anniversary of Dr Rajkumar and presented Priyadarshini State Film Awards for the year 2017 today.

"Without anyone asking for it, we have announced subsidy for 200 Kannada and regional language movies this year in the State budget, a big jump from the earlier limit of 125 movies. Work on Film City in Mysuru would be taken up this year itself," CM Bommai said.

Renowned actress Lakshmi was presented with Dr Rajkumar Award for lifetime achievement and Director S Narayan received the Puttanna Kanagal Award.

( With inputs from ANI )

