Worker dies due to electrocution at sweet shop in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 9 : A worker in a sweet shop died allegedly due to electrocution, Delhi police said on Sunday.

The official further informed that a case has been registered against the owner of the shop and his son in the matter, adding an investigation has been initiated.

The deceased has been identified as Mahipat (28), a resident of Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to Delhi Police, they received information from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital regarding the death of a person by electrocution on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was working for the last 5 years at the sweet shop in Shakarpur, Delhi, as per police.

During the inquiry, police said it learned that the deceased was mixing masala in the mixer grinder on the second floor when he apparently suffered an electric shock.

A crime team and forensic team were called to inspect the spot, police added.

"A Case under sections 304A and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shakarpur police Station against the owner of the sweet shop, Rakesh Gupta and his son Naveesh Gupta," an official of the Delhi police said.

"Further investigations are underway," the official added.

