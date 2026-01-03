Workers soul of BJP, respect for them paramount: Madan Rathore

Jaipur, Jan 3 Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Saturday described party workers as the “soul” of the BJP, asserting that respect for them is paramount as the organisation is built by its workers.

Speaking to the media after a state-level organisational workshop at the Constitution Club in Jaipur, Rathore said the primary objective of the event was to connect party workers with values, ideals and the spirit of public service, rather than political manoeuvring.

He said detailed deliberations were held on various subjects, including family management, which he described as the foundation of an ideal society.

Rathore emphasised that the BJP’s politics are rooted in service, with every member entering public life as a servant of the people to dedicate their lives to public welfare.

He stressed the need for restraint, balance and mutual coordination within the organisation, urging workers to avoid unnecessary disputes over trivial issues and work with a positive mindset.

He also called on party workers to foster restraint, compassion and dialogue among the public, seeking solutions through conversation wherever bitterness exists.

He said safeguarding nationalism, national unity and democratic values is a collective responsibility, and the BJP’s politics should be guided by economic, social and cultural values.

Rathore advocated adopting a Gandhian approach, respect for all religions and the spirit of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah”.

He urged citizens to take pride in the nation’s heritage, history and ancestors, while discarding any colonial mindset and moving forward with independent thinking.

Rathore said it is the responsibility of every citizen and party worker to instil a sense of duty in society and work towards achieving a Developed India by 2047.

He clarified that the workshop was organised solely to educate workers about public service, organisational discipline and life values.

The workshop was jointly inaugurated by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and State President Madan Rathore.

The inaugural session was addressed by Chief Minister Sharma, Rathore and Santosh.

The event was attended by BJP National Vice President and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, National Joint General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash, BJP National Secretary Dr Alka Gurjar, Chairman of Rajasthan Finance Commission Arun Chaturvedi, former BJP State Presidents Satish Poonia and Ashok Parnami, General Secretary Bhupendra Saini, Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, along with several other party office-bearers and workers.

Rathore expressed gratitude to the workers for their patience, dedication, discipline and active participation.

