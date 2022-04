World Health Day: PM Modi says focus on affordable healthcare ensured 'significant' savings

In a message on the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government's focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class while Ayush network is being strengthened to further boost overall wellness of the people.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers for keeping the "planet protected" while extending greetings on the occasion of World Health Day.

The Prime Minister also stated that the government is working tirelessly to improve and extend the health infrastructure in the country.

PM Modi in a tweet message said: "Greetings on World Health Day. May everyone be blessed with good health and wellness. Today is also a day to express gratitude to all those associated with the health sector. It is their hard work that has kept our planet protected."

Lauding the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, PM Modi said that the government is focusing on quality and affordable healthcare.

"The Government of India is working tirelessly to augment India's health infrastructure. The focus is on ensuring good quality and affordable healthcare for our citizens. It makes every Indian proud that our nation is home to the world's largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat," he said in another tweet.

Further, the Prime Minister said that he feels "very happy" when interacting with the beneficiaries of schemes such as 'PM Jan Aushadhi'.

"Our focus on affordable healthcare has ensured significant savings for the poor and middle class. At the same time we are strengthening our Ayush network to further boost overall wellness," he added.

He also mentioned the Centre's initiative of allowing to study medicine in local languages and the infrastructure change in the medical education sector over the last eight years.

"In the last eight years, the medical education sector has undergone rapid transformations. Several new medical colleges have come up. Our Government's efforts to enable the study of medicine in local languages will give wings to the aspirations of countless youngsters," PM Modi said in another tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

