World Lion Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Reiterates Commitment to Protecting Lions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's commitment to protecting lions on the occasion of World Lion Day on Saturday, August 10.

PM Modi complemented all those involved in Lion conservation and protection work. He highlighted the Union Cabinet’s approval for setting up the International Big Cat Alliance in February 2024, which reiterates the Government’s commitment to protecting majestic big cats. He expressed happiness over the encouraging response received from across the globe.

He said on X, "On World Lion Day, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly, which is great news."

On World Lion Day 🦁, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly,… pic.twitter.com/PbnlhBlj71 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2024

"In February this year, the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, to bring together all the nations of the world where big cats reside. It seeks to build a holistic approach to boost sustainable development and also support community efforts in this regard. This endeavour is receiving an encouraging response globally," he further said.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to all wildlife lovers to visit Gir National Park, witness the efforts undertaken to protect the Lion, and experience the hospitality of the people of Gujarat.

"I also invite all wildlife lovers to Gir to discover the majestic Asiatic Lion. It will also give everyone the opportunity to witness the efforts to protect the Lion and at the same time experience the hospitality of the people of Gujarat," PM Modi added.