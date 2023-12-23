Worry about unemployment instead: Kapil Sibal slams Nirmala Sitharaman over her criticism of Tamil Nadu CM

On Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin attending an INDIA bloc meeting amid heavy rains in his state. Sibal suggested that Sitharaman should focus on more pressing issues like unemployment and the escalating national debt instead.

In a post on X, Sibal said, Nirmala Sitharaman targets Stalin attending I.N.D.I.A meet when Tamil Nadu battered with rain, floods. Instead worry about: 1) underemployment 2) unemployment 3) India’s mounting debt 4) undernourished children 5) hunger, poverty. If you have time: Women wrestlers! Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman had demanded to know why Stalin did not give priority to Tamil Nadu at a time when it was pounded by very heavy rains and instead chose to participate in the alliance’s meeting in Delhi.

Nirmala Sitharaman



Targets Stalin attending I.N.D.I.A meet when Tamil Nadu battered with rain , floods



Instead worry about :

1) underemployment

2) unemployment

3) India’s mounting debt 4)undernourished children

5) hunger , poverty



If you have time :

Women wrestlers ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 23, 2023

When the state was going through a disaster, Chief Minister Stalin was holding discussions at the INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi, she had said. Sitharaman on Friday had attacked Stalin for taking part in the opposition bloc’s meeting here on December 19 instead of being with the people when Tamil Nadu was pounded by torrential rains and battered by floods.