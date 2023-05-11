Wrestlers' protest: Minor wrestler records statement before Magistrate

New Delhi [India], May 11 : The minor female wrestler, who along with some other wrestlers has made sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, has recorded her statement before the magistrate.

Delhi Police said that the statement was recorded under CrPC 164 on Wednesday.

Delhi Police is conducting a probe into the sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP.

Two FIRs have been registered following a complaint by the wrestlers. Wrestlers have been on a protest at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

In their complaint to the police, the wrestlers alleged that seven female wrestlers, including a minor, were harassed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik had on Wednesday asked Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo a lie detector narco test if he is confident of his integrity.

"I challenge the WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not," Malik said at a press conference at Jantar Mantar.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia said they want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. "If the WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it," he said.

