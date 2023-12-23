Wrestlers' returning of medals exposed BJP, says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of insensitivity toward women and their safety in light of the recent medal returns by wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Gehlot wrote on X, First the retirement of Sakshi Malik, who brought laurels to the country by bringing medals and now Bajrang Punia's return of Padma Shri award, puts a big question mark on the intentions of BJP in the fight for justice for wrestler daughters. He added, The malice displayed by the BJP in this matter and the disregard for the demands of the victims is condemnable and sad. This episode is exposing BJP's insensitivity towards women's safety.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri award Friday in protest against the appointment of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's confidant Sanjay Singh as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

On Thursday, Sakshi Malik, another Olympic bronze medalist, returned her medal and announced her retirement at a press conference in Delhi, symbolically placing her wrestling boots on the table before media. Earlier this year, Malik and Punia, along with other top wrestlers, launched an agitation against Singh's predecessor, Brij Bhushan, accusing him of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers during his tenure as WFI president. The matter is currently in court.

