Yamuna Expressway Accident: 13 Dead, 25 Injured as Vehicles Collide and Buses Catch Fire in Mathura

13 people died of burns and 35 sustained injuries when a vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Tuesday morning, December 16, sparked a big fire, reported the news agency PTI. At least seven buses and three smaller vehicles collided with each other in the dense fog around 4.30 am. The incident occurred under the Baldev Police Station jurisdiction.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said that the vehicles collided due to low visibility on the Agra-Noida side of the Yamuna Expressway. Some vehicles caught fire after a collision. The injured were transported to the hospital.

Two of the deceased were identified as 44-year-old Akhilendra Pratap Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj, and 75-year-old Rampal, from Maharajganj district, Baldev Police Station SHO Ranjana Sachan said. All 13 died of burns.

Of the injured, fifteen were admitted to the district hospital, nine each to a community health centre and a private hospital in Baldev, and two to SN Medical College, Agra, Sachan said. Visuals from the spot revealed charred remains of buses that caught fire. Cranes were called in to remove them from the road.