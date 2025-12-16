Delhi-Agra Expressway Accident: 4 Killed, 25 Injured as Vehicles Catch Fire Due to Collision in Mathura Amid Fog

At least were killed and 25 others were injured after several vehicles burst into flames after colliding with each other on the Delhi-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district in the early hours on Tuesday, December 16, due to dense fog.

#WATCH | Mathura, UP | Several buses catch fire on the Delhi-Agra Expressway. Casualties feared. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9J3LVyeR3P — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

According to the information, multiple vehicles, including buses and cars on the Delhi-Agra Expressway, slammed into each other at around 2 am on the Agra-Noida carriageway of the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district.

Nearly 3 to 4 buses caught fire due to a collision, an eyewitness told the news agency ANI. "I was sleeping when the accident occurred. The bus was fully occupied. All the seats were full. The accident occurred around 4 am," he added.

SP Mathura Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat, said that the accident took place near Milestone 127 on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway. He confirmed that at least three cars and seven buses collided with them. On the bus is the UP Roadways bus and the other six are sleeper buses.

#WATCH | Mathura, UP | SP Mathura Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat says, "... The accident took place at Milestone 127 on the Agra-Noida lane of the expressway. There was a collision of three cars, after which seven buses collided with them, of which 1 is a roadway bus, and the other… https://t.co/fcMTyQjWBkpic.twitter.com/0J825j32SN — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

"11 fire tenders are at the spot. All the buses had caught fire, and the fire has now been brought under control. 4 dead bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue work is underway," Rawat told the news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately took notice of the incident and dispatched the rescue team to the scene for rescue operations. He has directed that the injured be given the best possible treatment.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives. He has also instructed that vehicles be driven at a reduced speed in conditions of low visibility to avoid such incidents in the future.