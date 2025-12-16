Basti Bus Accident: 4 Killed, 11 Injured in Truck-Bus Collision Near Top Bhatta

Four were killed and 11 others were injured after a truck and a bus collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district on Monday night, December 15. The accident occurred near Top Bhatta under the Kotwali area when the bus was travelling from Belhar Kalan, Sant Kabir Nagar, to Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Sub-Inspector of Police (SP) Abhinandan said that the injured passengers were transported to the district hospital for treatment. SIC of the District Hospital, Khalid Rizwan, said, "Four people have died. Eleven others have been admitted here, and two are being referred from elsewhere."

Rizwan said other are in stable condition with minor injuries and receiving treatment at the hospital. The treatment is progressing smoothly, and everything is being closely monitored, he told the news agency IANS.

Basti, Uttar Pradesh: DIG Sanjeev Tyagi says, “In the Bade Gaon Choki area under the Kotwali police jurisdiction, a head-on collision occurred between a truck and a bus. The bus was carrying passengers from Sant Kabir Nagar who were on their way to participate in the at Ajmer… pic.twitter.com/INI4AdUaQ6 — IANS (@ians_india) December 16, 2025

According to reports, the accident occurred at around 11 pm on Monday. The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed. The truck driver is said to be a resident of Kanpur.

