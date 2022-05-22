Yasin Malik must pay for the genocide he masterminded (IANS Column: FairPoint)

Coming down the stairs of Delhi's Rouse Avenue courts after being convicted for terror crimes, Yasin Malik wanted to speak to waiting mediapersons, but was not allowed to do so by the posse of policemen surrounding him.

All that Malik could mutter was, "Will they allow..." and the policemen said, "Chalo chalo

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor