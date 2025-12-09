Yellow alert for cold wave in five Rajasthan districts

Jaipur, Dec 9 Rajasthan is bracing for a harsher winter as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions in five districts, including Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Didwana-Kuchaman, and Nagaur.

Cold conditions were already being felt across the state, and the weather office has warned that the next 48 hours may bring an even sharper dip in temperatures.

In the last 24 hours, Fatehpur shivered at 3.7 degrees Celsius, becoming one of the coldest spots in eastern Rajasthan, while Nagaur touched 4.3 degrees Celsius in the west.

IMD officials said that although a layer of cloud cover over Shekhawati in recent days slightly softened the impact of icy winds, the relief is temporary.

With clearer skies from December 10 onwards, the cold wave is expected to strengthen, pulling down minimum temperatures further across the alert zones.

From December 10 to 14, Rajasthan is expected to witness clear skies, dry weather, and sharp morning and night chills, even if the sun warms up afternoons.

Earlier on Monday, light fog wrapped Sikar in the morning, and piercing winds made the early hours bitterly cold.

The bright sunshine that followed brought brief comfort, but the IMD has cautioned that the chill is far from over.

Minimum temperatures on December 10 and 11 are likely to fall further.

In the Hadoti region, the weather played see-saw on Monday: warm sunshine in the day, cold air sweeping in at night.

Meteorologists said similar patterns will continue this week, with slight fluctuations in temperatures but no major relief from the cold.

As Rajasthan heads into a colder stretch, the Health Department has urged caution, especially for children, the elderly, and those with chronic health issues.

Officials have advised people to stay layered during mornings and evenings and to take preventive steps against seasonal illnesses that thrive amid fluctuating temperatures.

