Yogi Adityanath govt announces free bus services to women on Rakshabandhan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced free bus services for women in the state, as a rakhi gift. Women in Uttar Pradesh will be able to travel for free in city buses on August 30 and 31.Taking to X, the Chief Minister made the announcement and extended Rakshabandhan greetings.

"On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, a sacred symbol of brother-sister love, in Uttar Pradesh, free travel facilities will be provided to all mothers, sisters, and daughters in the state's government buses from 12:00 am on August 29th to 12:00 am on August 31st," he said. Banerjee further said that this offer is not the first instance of the UP government organising complimentary bus transportation for women on Rakshabandhan. This tradition was initiated by the administration several years ago and continues to be a thoughtful gesture.

14 districts where women can avail free bus ride

Lucknow

Kanpur

Meerut

Prayagraj

Varanasi

Ghaziabad

Aligarh

Moradabad

Jhansi

Bareilly

Gorakhpur

Shahjahanpur

Agra

Mathura-Vrindavan