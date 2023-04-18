Yogi Adityanath govt targeting every mafia, irrespective of caste, creed: UP police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 : There are several mafias and gangsters belonging to different castes and communities in Uttar Pradesh that still feature in the Most Wanted List of Uttar Pradesh Police and the Yogi Adityanath government is leaving no stone unturned bring them to book.

The Most Wanted List of the Police includes names of mafias and criminals involved in serious crimes such as murders, rapes, extortions and capturing people's lands, as per UP police.

The Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been targeting every dreaded criminal and gangster, who considered himself the uncrowned king of the underworld, and not a select few belonging to one particular community as alleged by some opposition leaders, right since he took over for the first time in 2017 and launched a crusade against the mafia to restore rule of law in the state.

The Yogi Government launched a crackdown on all sorts of mafias and gangsters in the state, including those who had established a network of crime and enjoyed political patronage during previous governments. Heinous crimes like extortion, murder, rape, robbery and illegal possession were minor incidents for such criminals who had no fear of the law and the enforcement agencies.

Today all such criminals, irrespective of the castes and communities they come from, are scared of the State Government and its zero-tolerance policy towards crime. The administration has already prepared a list of such mafias, with the aim of attaching properties. However, the list is yet to get approval from CM Yogi Adityanath.

The zone-wise list of mafias in the state is as follows:

Meerut Zone: Udham Singh, Yogesh Bhadora, Badan Singh aka Baddo, Haji Yakub Qureshi, Shariq, Sunil Rathi, Dharmendra, Yashpal Tomar, Amar Pal aka Kalu, Anuj Barkha, Vikrant aka Vicky, Haji Iqbal aka Bala, Vinod Sharma, Sunil aka Mustache, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva and Vinay Tyagi alias Tinku, in addition to l Chaudhary and Rishi Kumar Sharma (Agra zone), Ejaz (Bareilly zone), Anupam Dubey (Kanpur zone).

Lucknow Zone: Khan Mubarak, Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ajay Sipahi, Sanjay Singh Singhala, Atul Verma, Mu.Sahim alias Kasim, Prayagraj Zone's Dabboo Singh alias Pradeep Singh, Sudhakar Singh, Guddu Singh and Anoop Singh.

Varanasi Zone: Mukhtar Ansari, Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh, Vijay Mishra, Dhruv Singh alias Kuntu Singh, Akhand Pratap Singh and Ramesh Singh alias Kaka.

Gorakhpur Zone: Sanjeev Dwivedi alias Ramu Dwivedi, Rakesh Yadav, Sudhir Kumar Singh, Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, Rajan Tiwari, Rizwan Zaheer and Devendra Singh.

Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate: Sundar Bhati, Singhraj Bhati, Amit Kasana, l Bhati, Randeep Bhati, Manoj alias Aase and l Dujana.

Kanpur Commissionerate: Saud Akhtar.

Lucknow Commissionerate: Lallu Yadav, Bachchu Yadav and Jugnu Walia alias Harivander Singh.

Prayagraj Commissionerate: Bacha Pasi alias Nihal Pasi, Dilip Mishra, Javed alias Pappu, Rajesh Yadav, Ganesh Yadav, Kamrul Hasan, Javir Hussain and Muzaffar

Varanasi Commissionerate: Abhishek Singh Honey alias Jahar, Brijesh Kumar Singh and Subhash Singh Thakur.

STF's eyes on mafia's activities

STF and District Police keep a close watch on the activities of the listed mafia. The 25 listed mafias approved by the government earlier were Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh, Tribhuvan Singh alias Pawan Singh, Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, Omprakash Srivastava alias Bablu, Sushil alias Mooch, serial killer Salim, Rustum and Sohrab among other notorious names.

List of Most Wanted Criminals with bounties on their heads at a glance:

Name of criminal Home Bounty (In Rs.)

Vivek Kumar Bulandshahr 50,000

Salim Mukhtar Seikh Lucknow 50,000

Sanjeev Nala Muzaffarnagar 50,000

Sunil Mahakar Singh Saharanpur 50,000

Ram Naresh Thakur Agra 50,000

Vishvas Nepali Varanasi 50,000

Sunil Yadav Varanasi 50,000

Azim Ahmed Varanasi 50,000

Msh Singh Varanasi 50,000

Shahabuddin Ghazipur 2,00,000

Ataur Rahman Babu Ghazipur 2,00,000

Bahar alias Baharuddin Kaushambi 50,000

Rudresh Upadhyay Bhadohi 50,000

Aftab Alam Prayagraj 50,000

Shiva Bind Ghazipur 50,000

Harish Muzaffarnagar 2,00,000

Sumit Moradabad 2,00,000

Badan Singh Baddo Meerut 2,50,000

Msh Singh Sonu Varanasi 2,00,000

Raghavendra Yadav Gorakhpur 2,50,000

Deepti Behl Ghaziabad 5,00,000

Bhudev Bulandshahr 5,00,000

Vijender Singh Hooda Meerut 5,00,000

Rashid Naseem Lucknow 5,00,000

Aditya Rana Bijnor 2,50,000

Ram Charan Barambaki 3,00,000

Dinesh Kumar Singh Rae Bareli 1,50,000

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor