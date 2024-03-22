Yogi Adityanath speaks to Meghalaya CM over UP man's kidnapping

Lucknow, March 22 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma over the phone regarding the kidnapping of an Uttar Pradesh citizen Akhilesh Singh in Meghalaya, a government spokesperson said.

According to the government spokesman, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday requested Sangma for the safe return of Akhilesh Singh, who is a resident of Beniganj in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Singh works as a heavy vehicle mechanic and supervisor in a construction company in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Following the kidnapping of 49-year-old Akhilesh Singh in South Garo Hills, the contractor of the company had called the latter's wife Sheela Singh and informed her about the incident, the spokesperson said.

Apprehending trouble, Sheela Singh has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya governments for help, the spokesperson added.

Subsequently, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister spoke to his Meghalaya counterpart seeking his intervention in the matter.

