Yogi Adityanath to give victory speech at 5pm after big win at Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to return to power for a second term as the Bharatiya Janata Party is heading towards a landslide victory in UP. Now according to a Times Now report, Yogi is all set to give his victory speech at 5pm. Yogi Adityanath is expected to be at the BJP office at 4.30. He is also likely to go to Delhi later in the night or even tomorrow morning to meet the party high command — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the people of Uttar Pradesh had given the mandate to incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP. “I am thankful to voters and BJP supporters of all states,” he said, as per news agency ANI. He also congratulated the AAP for its massive win in Punjab. “I would like to congratulate the AAP for their win in Punjab,” he added. On Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Thakur said, “Akhilesh ji tried to change his image but the people of UP know its the same Akhilesh who has always supported goonda and mafia raj. ”Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel said the BJP was spreading rumours during the counting of votes. He asked all the SP workers to stay firm as results were in favour of the party. “Stay firmly at the counting place. Let no one be redundant. There is a very close contest on many seats. More than 50 per cent counting still pending. The BJP is celebrating by spreading false rumours,” he added.

