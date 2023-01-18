Yogi announces compensation for families of Nepal plane crash victims

Lucknow, Jan 18 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the families of those who killed in the Nepal plane crash.

Yogi said that his government will bear the expenses incurred in bringing the bodies from Nepal.

Meanwhile, family members of the four youths, who were killed in the crash in Nepal's Pokhara on January 15, reached Kathmandu on Tuesday evening for body identification.

However, completion of the process to ascertain identity of the bodies was awaited.

Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said family members of the plane crash victims, including Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Vishal Sharma and Abhishek Kushwaha, had reached Kathmandu late on Tuesday evening.

As the bodies had not reached Kathmandu from Pokhara till late in the afternoon, the officials expected that the process of body identification, including DNA matching, would be possible on Wednesday.

