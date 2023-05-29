Yogi govt kicks off two-week orientation programme for Udyami Mitras

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 : In another significant step for facilitating investment projects in Uttar Pradesh in line with the intentions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government began the basic orientation programme for candidates selected under Mukhymantri Udyami Mitra Yojana at Panchayati Raj Training Institute here on Monday.

Arvind Kumar, advisor to the chief minister, and Abhishek Prakash, CEO of Invest UP, lit the ceremonial lamp to begin the training program.

Starting today, this orientation program will last for 14 days. During this period, 26 training sessions will be conducted, including an introduction to various investment-oriented policies, rules, ease of doing business and different portals as well as a visit to industrial areas.

Department-wise sessions have been scheduled, including flagship projects of the State government, such as making the state a trillion-dollar economy, defence industrial corridor along with sessions on revenue code, land bank and rates, allotment procedures, clearances, etc.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions for the recruitment of 'Udyami Mitras' to expedite the implementation of investment proposals worth over Rs 35 lakh crore received by the state government during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 and afterwards.

In the introductory session - 'Destination Uttar Pradesh', Arvind Kumar apprised the newly selected Udyami Mitras with a comprehensive industrial ecosystem being developed by the State government as well as various reforms and policies announced to attract and facilitate investment in Uttar Pradesh.

He also explained in detail about the upcoming major infrastructure projects such as multi-modal logistics parks, pharma parks, a dedicated freight corridor and six nodes of the Defence Corridor.

Arvind Kumar also gave an overview of the successful organization of international and domestic roadshows followed by the UP Global Investors Summit in February 2023 and the dedicated portals, such as Single Window Nivesh Mitra portal, Investor Relationship Management System - Nivesh Sarathi portal, Online Incentive Management System developed for investor facilitation.

Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP (the investment promotion and facilitation agency of the UP government), Abhishek Prakash made a detailed presentation on Uttar Pradesh Governance Structure, Constitutional Setup, Legislature, the Secretariat and District & Divisional Administration. He said that the Udyami Mitras would be posted in districts wherein they shall be reporting to Deputy Commissioner - District Industries Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Centres.

He also gave an idea about the hierarchy of officials at the Secretariat, about how the executive is led by the Chief Secretary and supported by Additional Chief Secretaries/ Principal Secretaries heading various Departments.

After the training, the Uttar Pradesh government will deploy Udyami Mitras (Friends of Entrepreneurs) in Invest UP office, district headquarters and industrial authorities to address and resolve issues facing investors at the ground level.

