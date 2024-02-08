Yogi govt to foster skill development in 47 ITI, Polytechnics through PSP module

Lucknow, Feb 8 The Uttar Pradesh government is now focussing on the operations of 47 ITI and Polytechnic institutes across the state, while also enhancing the training processes for the students.

The Directorate of Training and Employment (Training Block) has taken a decisive step to engage private companies in the operation of ITI and Polytechnic institutes spread across various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Their role will be crucial in ensuring the seamless implementation of training and skill development programs for the trainees.

The selection process for these agencies is being conducted based on the Private Sector Partnership (PSP) module.

Upon completion of this process, it will pave the way for smoothly carrying forward all the educational processes and activities including short-term vocational courses in all these ITI and Polytechnic institutes.

The government spokesman said that the process of identifying suitable agencies to advance education and training programmes through the implementation of the PSP module has begun.

Under this procedure, the PSP will cover the payment of employees essential for the proper functioning of these institutions, along with expenses related to consumables, electricity, maintenance, and all taxes and levies associated with fixed assets (land and buildings).

In addition, these agencies will operate ITIs in two shifts, while polytechnics will operate in a single shift every day. Additionally, alongside infrastructure development in terms of land and buildings for ITIs and Polytechnics, it will be necessary to develop the management system as well.

The selected 47 ITIs and polytechnic institutions operating through the PSP module will ensure compliance with the standards of NCVT and AICTE guidelines.

If required, the process of making changes and acquiring equipment for conducting short-term curriculum and other educational activities in ITIs and Polytechnics will also be completed. A website will be established for rules, policies, and information related to management, operation, and performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor