Yogi govt to light 24L diyas at Deepotsav, eyes another record

Lucknow, Sep 28 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will aim for the sixth Guinness World Record by lighting 24 lakh earthen diyas on Deepotsav this year on November 11 on the 47 ghats of Ayodhya, including the Ram Ki Paidi.

To achieve this feat, 25,000 volunteers of Ram Manohar Lohia Awadh University, Ayodhya, and its affiliate colleges, will be roped in by the Ayodhya administration, said officials.

The BJP government has been organising Deepotsav in Ayodhya after it came to power in the state in 2017.

Vice-chancellor of Awadh University, Prof Pratibha Goyal, has directed principals of degree colleges of Ayodhya to finalise the list of volunteers by September 30.

This year’s Deepotsav will be special as the construction of Ram temple is in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the grand opening ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya in January.

