Yogi to launch fourth phase of Mission Shakti from Oct 14

Lucknow, Oct 11 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the fourth phase of the ongoing 'Mission Shakti' by organising a vehicle rally across the state on October 14.

The campaign is aimed at empowering women and girls and making them self-reliant.

The vehicle rally will raise awareness about the Central and state government’s schemes related to women.

The Chief Minister, according to a g stateovernment spokesman, said the campaign has had a positive impact on society.

He said the women beat officers posted in the field should go among women and inform them about government schemes.

He also instructed officials to solve women’s problems on a priority basis within a stipulated time frame.

“Public awareness should be generated by involving the children of basic and secondary education across the state. Along with this, the home department should use the public address system for the awareness campaign of Mission Shakti,” Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that this campaign should be organised in every gram panchayat and ward and participation of village head, women police beat, lekhpal, panchayat secretary, Asha worker, Anganwadi, ANM should be ensured.

On this occasion, work like providing information about schemes related to women empowerment and women safety awareness launched by the Central and state governments should be ensured.

Beat officers should visit the Panchayat Bhawan once a week and resolve the problems of women.

The Chief Minister said that during this campaign, ‘Prabhat pheris’ for public awareness should be organized by involving the children of Basic and Secondary Education Departments across the state.

Additionally, the Home Department should use the Public Address System for the awareness campaign of Mission Shakti.

All departments associated with Mission Shakti Abhiyan should organise awareness programs on October 14 and 15.

Following this, department-wise scheduled programs should be organised in a grand manner from October 16.

