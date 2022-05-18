Yogi's homework makes his Ministers 'uncomfortable'

Lucknow, May 18 For Uttar Pradesh Ministers, used to luxurious and lavish lifestyles, the 'homework' given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is proving to be "uncomfortable and unreasonable".

There are growing whispers in the corridors of power about the discomfort being experienced by the Ministers in their new schedule which makes it mandatory for them to visit districts and spend at least 24 hours in one of them every week.

To make matters worse, Yogi has directed that the Ministers can only stay in government guest houses or circuit houses, not hotels.

"The condition of most government guest houses and circuit houses is so deplorable that they are unfit for stay. Plaster is peeling, washrooms are stinking and there are pests and lizards all over. The guest houses need to be completely renovated before one can stay there. I have been spending sleepless nights during my district tours and this is taking a toll on my health," one such Minister told on the condition of anonymity.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi hit the headlines when he chose to stay at the home of a party worker and released his photograph in which he is seen taking a bath in the courtyard.

While most dismissed it as a publicity stunt, the Minister said that this was his way to remaining connected with his workers.

Another minister said that the fixed routine was making it almost impossible for him to attend to functions in his own constituency.

"This is a wedding season and we need to attend the weddings in families of our supporters and voters. I have not even been able to visit the home of my worker who recently lost his father because of the prescribed schedule," he said.

The Minister said that he missed an important function of a BJP leader in Lucknow because he was required to be on a district tour.

"As politic we should be allowed a certain degree of freedom in deciding out scheduled. We cannot be expected to work like school children on a fixed time table," he said.

Most Ministers, meanwhile, feel that while Yogi is making a sincere effort to change the working of the political system, it is the bureaucrats who are working as dampers.

"In almost every district, we are receiving complaints of indifference and lack of responsiveness from officers-both civil and police. People are complaining that their complaints are not being addressed and bureaucrats tend to misbehave with them. Unless the bureaucratic system is set right, the impact of governance cannot be felt," said a senior minister.

