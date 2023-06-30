"You have no power to dismiss my ministers": Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in letter to Governor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to Governor RN Ravi over the dismissal of V Senthil Balaji as a minister and said that he (Governor) has "no powers to dismiss my ministers".

"I reiterate that you have no power to dismiss my Ministers. That is the sole prerogative of an elected Chief Minister. Your unconstitutional communication dismissing my Minister without my advice is void ab initio and non-est in law and hence has been disregarded," said MK Stalin in a letter.

Referring to the Governor's "breakdown of Constitutional machinery" remark, Stalin said it was an alluded remark. "Only a person convicted attracts disqualification," he wrote.

"You continue to maintain an inexplicable silence on my government's request for sanctions to investigate/prosecute former ministers and public servants for offences committed during the previous AIADMK governments which have been languishing in your office for months together," the CM said.

He further said that you have not acted upon even the request of CBI for sanction of prosecution in the Gutka case. In fact, these selective actions expose not only your unhealthy bias but also the real intent behind such dual standards adopted by you.

"Under Article 164(1) of the Constitution, the Governor appoints and removes a minister only on the chief minister's advice. The governor has no power to dismiss my ministers. That is sole

prerogative of an elected Chief Minister, he added.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally. Speaking to reporters, Stalin said, "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally."

In an official release, Raj Bhavan had said on Friday, "Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of corruption cases including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

