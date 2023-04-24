Youth Congress worker stage protest against PM Modi in Kochi

Youth Congress worker staged a protest in front of a venue scheduled to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi on Monday evening. The police took the worker into custody for sloganeering in front of the venue hosting the 'Yuvam-23' programme' at Sacred Hearts College.

Amidst heavy security, the Youth Congress worker raised 'Modi Go Back' slogans near the venue. Meanwhile, BJP workers present on the venue premises tried to intervene. However, the police officials took the protestor into custody before the situation escalated.Earlier today, Opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that the Kochi Police detained his party workers ahead of Modi's visit.

While talking to the media, Satheesan said, "We have not decided on any program to stop the Prime Minister. Even DCC officials have been detained. This is a situation where Congress workers cannot walk. We will fight hard against this."Describing the police action as a "violation of human rights", the Congress leader alleged that the police vehicle arrived at the residences of the party workers early in the morning.

This is a violation of fundamental human rights. The police vehicle is coming to the houses of Congress workers at four in the morning. Police in Kochi are equal to Stalin's police. This is Kerala, not Yogi Adityanath's UP," he added.PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore in the state.Modi will land at INS Garuda naval air station in Kochi around 5 pm and will take part in a roadshow to Sacred Heart College Grounds. Security has been tightened along the route of the roadshow, with 2,060 police personnel being deployed, in the city as part of the arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.At the college ground, the PM will address a public meeting and also interact with the youth as part of the 'Yuvam 2023' programme