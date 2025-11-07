Youth crushed to death in Chaibasa for protesting sand smuggling; villagers block road in anger

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 7 A youth, identified as Deepak Pradhan, was allegedly crushed to death by a tractor for opposing illegal sand smuggling in Mundai village under Jaintgarh OP limits in West Singhbhum district on Friday, officials said.

The incident triggered massive outrage among locals, who took to the streets and staged a protest after placing the body on the road for several hours.

Enraged villagers raised slogans against the sand mafia and the police administration, accusing them of shielding illegal miners.

They claimed that rampant illegal sand mining and transportation have been going on in Mundai and adjoining areas for a long time, with little to no action from the police or the mining department.

According to villagers, Deepak had consistently opposed the illegal trade and was “deliberately targeted” for resisting it.

“He used to stop sand-laden tractors and report them. That is why he was killed,” alleged a local resident.

Senior police officers reached the spot and assured strict action, following which the road blockade was lifted.

The body was later sent to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The tractor involved in the incident has been seized, but no arrests have been made so far.

Jaganathpur Police Station incharge Avinash Kumar said a detailed probe has been initiated.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Deepak Pradhan was trying to stop the vehicle when the accident occurred, leading to his death. We have seized the tractor and are investigating all angles,” he said.

However, villagers dismissed the police’s “accident” theory and insisted that Deepak was murdered by members of the sand mafia.

They alleged that over a dozen tractors transport illegally mined sand every night from riverbanks in the region, and despite repeated complaints, authorities have not taken action.

“The administration is turning a blind eye. Illegal sand mining takes place right under the nose of the police and mining officials. If the culprits are not arrested and illegal mining is not stopped immediately, we will intensify our agitation,” warned a villager.

