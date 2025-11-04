Youth hacks pregnant minor girlfriend to death with axe in Jharkhand’s Gumla, arrested

Gumla (Jharkhand), Nov 4 In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly hacked his pregnant minor girlfriend to death with an axe in a village in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Tuesday, police officials said.

The incident occurred in Purana Raidih village under the Raidih police station area.

The accused has been identified as 19-year-old Suman Yadav, who attacked 17-year-old Anshika Tirki, who, according to the police, was around five months pregnant.

Police said the girl hailed from Shanti Nagar in Chhattisgarh's Dharamjaigarh, and had been staying at the accused’s residence for nearly a week.

According to locals, the couple had an argument on Tuesday morning. In a fit of rage, Suman picked up an axe and attacked Anshika, killing her on the spot.

Shockingly, he neither attempted to escape nor hide the crime, and remained inside the house until police arrived.

Raidih Police Station in charge, Sandeep Kumar Yadav reached the spot with a team and arrested Yadav. The body of the victim was sent to Gumla Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said that Yadav has confessed to the murder. He reportedly told officers that he was under immense guilt and fear over having brought a minor girl home and her pregnancy, which he felt would bring disgrace to the family.

The accused’s mother informed police that her son had been mentally disturbed for the past few days and had not been sleeping well.

Villagers also claimed that family and societal pressure linked to the girl’s pregnancy had weighed heavily on the accused.

The incident has created shock, fear, and deep resentment among villagers. Police have intensified the probe to examine all possible angles -- including mental health issues, family pressure, and whether the murder was premeditated.

The Raidih police station in charge said that a detailed interrogation of the accused is underway, and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and investigation findings.

An atmosphere of mourning and panic prevails in the village following the gruesome murder.

