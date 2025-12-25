Youth have a decisive role in making India world leader: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Dec 25 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade said on Thursday that a convocation ceremony symbolises a new beginning in a student’s life.

He emphasised that obtaining a degree should not be the sole objective; equal importance must be given to the development of intellectual abilities, moral values, and a sense of responsibility toward the nation.

He noted that the convocation (Samavartan Sanskar) is rooted in ancient Indian tradition, where teachers delivered final guidance to students - urging them to follow the path of truth, practice righteousness, and remain free from arrogance about learning.

The 13th Convocation Ceremony of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University was held on Thursday at the university’s Satyarth Auditorium in a dignified and grand atmosphere. The ceremony was presided over by the Governor and Chancellor, Bagade, and began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the university anthem.

During the ceremony, the Governor and Chancellor conferred the Vidya Vachaspati (PhD) degree upon 54 research scholars from various faculties.

He also awarded the Chancellor’s Medal to two students for outstanding academic performance between 2020 and 2025, and Gold Medals to 40 students who secured the highest marks in the years 2023, 2024, and 2025. Referring to the historical significance of Ajmer, the Governor said its ancient name was Ajaymeru, founded by the Chauhan ruler Ajayraj.

Describing Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati as a visionary of the age, he said the message of “Back to the Vedas” remains relevant even today.

He encouraged students to connect education with practical life, focus on character building and self-development, and draw inspiration from brahmacharya, yoga, pranayama, the Vedas and Upanishads, as well as studies in the mother tongue and Sanskrit.

The Governor urged degree recipients to use their education for nation-building and to play an active role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of making India a developed nation and a global leader by 2047.

Calling for a nation-first approach, he underlined the importance of research centres and laboratories in university campuses, stating that intellectual growth is reflected through one’s work and personality.

He also advised students to strengthen themselves physically through sports, uphold ethical values, and contribute to environmental conservation through tree plantation and care.

On the occasion, Governor Bagade announced that the two gardens located in front of Brihaspati Bhawan would be named “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Vihar” and “Sanskriti Vihar.” Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said that a convocation is the moment when students’ dreams receive formal recognition.

He emphasised that education inspires individuals to walk on the path of truth and stressed the need to preserve India’s knowledge traditions, moral values, and sensitivity in the era of technology and artificial intelligence.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat described the ceremony as a proud example of India’s ancient education system.

He reminded students that a degree is not the destination but the beginning of a new journey, urging them to focus on innovation and research aligned with the evolving needs of society and the nation.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor