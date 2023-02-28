Youth held for raping and killing two-year-old girl in Surat

Surat, Feb 28 The body of a two-year-old girl, who went missing on Monday evening, was recovered late at night from a remote location in Surat.

The police have arrested a youth for raping and killing the toddler.

According to the officers of Sachin police station on Navsari Road in Surat, a couple from Kapletha village, which is within the jurisdiction of the police station, reported that their two-year-old daughter went missing on Monday evening.

During searches later that night, the police discovered her body from the bushes in a remote area. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police sources said.

While probing the matter, the police found that the infant was last seen with a person named Ismail Yusuf, who lives in the same area as the complainant.

Ismail too had gone missing since Monday evening. Following a search, the police arrested Ismail from his hideout in the wee hours of Tuesday, the sources said.

