Youth killed, another injured as bike rams into tree in Delhi

New Delhi, March 6 One youth died while another sustained injuries when the bike they were riding triple seats on, lost control and rammed into a tree in North Delhi, said an official on Monday.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Vikas, a resident of Sector-26, Rohini died on the spot.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, three persons, age about 24-25 years were going on a bike from Inderlok side to Kanihya Nagar metro station.

"One Vikas, a resident of Pulprahlad Pur was riding the vehicle. There were two pillion riders. Shankar was sitting in the middle while one another Vikas was sitting behind Shankar," said the DCP.

The DCP said that the bike was being driven negligently and it rammed into a tree.

While the youth riding the bike sustained injuries, Vikas, who was riding pillion, succumbed to his injuries.

"An First Information Report (FIR) under section 279 (driving rashly or negligently), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sarai Rohilla police station," said the DCP.

