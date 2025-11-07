Youth kills mother over study admonition in Madhya Pradesh, arrested

Shahdol, Nov 7 In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his mother to death with household items in the tribal hamlet of Barkachh in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

Police suspect that the youth killed his 40-year-old mother, Savita Kola, feeling offended over often-repeated admonitions over his lack of interest in studies.

The crime, uncovered on November 4, has sent shockwaves through the quiet village under the Biohari police station area.

Neighbours grew suspicious after not seeing Savita Kol or her son for days, prompting them to alert police authorities.

The police broke open the locked door of the house to a gruesome sight: Savita's body in a pool of blood, her skull crushed, and her son sitting silently beside her, unresponsive and unmoved.

The weapons, a wooden stick and a kitchen pestle used for grinding spices, lay nearby, stained with blood.

Speaking to IANS, Mukesh Abindra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Biohari, confirmed the arrest.

"Prima facie, the motive stems from the mother's repeated scolding about his wayward behaviour and failure to pursue education," Abindra told reporters.

"He associated with local troublemakers and resented her efforts to reform him. We have arrested him on Thursday night and are investigating the matter."

The son, whose identity is withheld due to ongoing investigation, has remained largely mute during interrogation, offering no confession or defence.

Locals described Savita as a devoted single mother - her husband reportedly passed away years ago from illness, leaving her to raise the boy alone amid financial hardships.

She worked as a daily wage labourer in nearby fields. The son, often seen loitering with a group of unemployed youths involved in alcohol consumption, was a source of constant worry.

The body of Savita has been sent for post-mortem examination, yet the primary investigation suggested multiple blunt-force injuries to the head and face, causing instantaneous death due to intracranial haemorrhage.

Blood samples and the murder weapons have been sent for analysis to a forensic expert.

Police are also examining the son's mobile phone for any digital footprints linking him to external influences, including possible exposure to violent online content - a growing concern in rural Madhya Pradesh, where a 2024 NCRB report noted a 15 per cent rise in crimes influenced by social media.

This case echoes similar matricides in the state; in 2023, a 17-year-old in Jabalpur killed his mother over pocket money disputes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor