Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 A group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old youth to death in Khajuri Khas area of East Delhi follwing an argument.

The police said that they got a PCR call in this regard on July 31 that a man was attacked by a group of youth. The victim was rushed to a nearby government hospital by the locals where he was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors.

A senior police official said that the deceased was identified as Anawarul Haq, a resident of Purniya in Bihar. He had been living in Khajuri Khas for a long time.

"The deceased used to work in a Biharipur-based firm which deals into school bags," the police said.

The police said that they have lodged an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with the local police station.

The police said that a team was formed to nab the accused involved in the murder.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor