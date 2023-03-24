Youth's body found hanging from tree in Ranchi
By IANS | Published: March 24, 2023 08:09 PM 2023-03-24T20:09:03+5:30 2023-03-24T20:20:08+5:30
Ranchi, March 24 The body of a 19-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in a dense forest under the Bundu police station area in Ranchi district on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Sukhram Tuti, a resident of Dedhkadih village. While the police are investigating whether the deceased committed suicide or was murdered, some villagers alleged the possibility of a love affair.
