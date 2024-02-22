YS Sharmila Reddy Spends Night in Party Office in Vijayawada to Avoid House Arrest - Watch

Andhra Pradesh Congress President YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, spent the night at the party office to evade house arrest. She called for a 'Chalo Secretariat' protest in Vijayawada on Thursday, February 22.

Sharmila went to the Congress headquarters in Vijayawada and stayed there overnight. She demanded that the state government to solve unemployment issues. Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, she criticised brother CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for neglecting youth and unemployment over the past five years.

Sharmila Sleeping at Party Office

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy spent the night in her party office in Vijayawada to avoid house arrest. (21.2) pic.twitter.com/JyWSnM9EYS — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

Sharmila voiced her concerns on X, formerly Twitter, stating, "If we call for a struggle against unemployment, why face house arrests? Why block our party workers? Don't we have the right to protest in a democracy? Is it not shameful that as a woman, I must evade police and spend the night at the Congress party office?"

నిరుద్యోగుల పక్షాన పోరాటానికి పిలుపునిస్తే హౌజ్ అరెస్ట్ లు చేయాలని చూస్తారా ? వేలాదిగా తరలి వస్తున్న పార్టీ శ్రేణులను ఎందుకు ఆపుతున్నారు ? ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో నిరసన తెలిపే హక్కు మాకు లేదా ? నేను ఒక మహిళనై ఉండి హౌజ్ అరెస్ట్ కాకుండా ఉండేందుకు,పోలీసులను తప్పించుకొని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ… — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) February 21, 2024

She questioned, "Are we terrorists or anti-social elements? They fear us. They try to hide their failures. Despite their efforts to stop us, our fight against unemployment will continue."