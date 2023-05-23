YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC Vacation Bench directs Telangana HC to assign hearing of bail application of YS Avinash Reddy

New Delhi [India], May 23 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday, directed the concerned High Court to place before the vacation bench to hear on May 25, the anticipatory bail application of YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, accused in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

A vacation bench of justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha directed the Telangana High Court to place the anticipatory bail application of Avinash Reddy before the vacation bench to hear on May 25.

The top court clarified that the order will be passed by the vacation bench of the High Court after hearing from all the parties.

The court also made it clear that the earlier bench which heard the matter would not come in the way of the vacation court of the High Court considering this matter on May 25.

Senior Advocate VV Giri, appearing for the respondent, apprised the court that the matter was heard for two days in High Court and adjourned for June 5.

The top court said that they were not happy with HC for not passing the order after the top court's direction. It also remarked how much time it takes to grant anticipatory bail.

The court was hearing a petition filed by N Suneetha Reddy, the daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, challenging the decision of the Telangana High Court.

On April 24, the top court set aside a Telangana High Court order granting interim relief from arrest to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and said that such a decision prejudices the investigation.

Avinash Reddy is being quizzed by CBI in the matter relating to the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh).

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.

