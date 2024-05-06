YSR Congress derailed Andhra Pradesh’s development: PM Modi

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), May 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of Andhra Pradesh have rejected the ruling YSR Congress Party as it wasted five years and derailed the state’s development.

He exuded confidence that NDA would form the government in the state and complete the pending projects including Polavaram.

He was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance.

Appealing to people to cast their vote on May 13 for the future of Andhra Pradesh, PM Modi said that this time Andhra Pradesh has Modi guarantee, Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership and Pawan Kalyan’s confidence.

Jana Sena leader and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh and BJP state president D. Purandeswari shared the dais with the Prime Minister.

He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh with their votes on May 13 will begin a new chapter in the journey of development.

“The NDA is anyway going to make a record in the Lok Sabha election. In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly too, the NDA government will be decided for the next five years,” PM Modi said, adding that Viksit Andhra Pradesh will be a big step towards Viksit India.

Mentioning that he is coming from Odisha, PM Modi exuded confidence that NDA will form governments in all states where Assembly elections are being held.

Asserting that when Chandrababu Naidu’s government was in power Andhra Pradesh was on top on development, he alleged that the YSR Congress derailed the train development.

“Instead of working in the interest of people, it drowned Andhra Pradesh into huge debts,” he said, adding that NDA is the only guarantee of development.

The Prime Minister said that in the name of development, the performance of YSR Congress government was zero while corruption was 100 per cent.

“The projects of the Central government were delayed and people’s interests derailed. Therefore when in the state and at the Centre there is a double engine government of NDA, all stalled works will be completed,” he said.

PM Modi said when the entire world is positive about India, the people of Andhra Pradesh should stay away from the negativity of Congress and YRS Congress and connect with BJP and NDA.

Stating that the YSR Congress came to power with the promise of prohibition, he alleged that the government itself is dealing in liquor and resorting to corruption.

“A big liquor syndicate is operating here. It is said that the Andhra government is running sand and liquor mafia,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the YSR Congress talked about developing three state capitals but all these years could not develop even one.

“In the name of three capitals they were planning a big loot but before that they emptied the treasury. They can only do corruption management. They can’t do financial management.”

PM Modi alleged that the YSR Congress put brakes on the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh by stalling works on the Polavaram project.

Stating that the Centre has given Rs.15,000 crore for this project, he said that the YSR Congress government does not want to take the project forward.

He alleged that Andhra farmers are worried over the lack of irrigation and they are not getting the right price for paddy. “I assure you after June 4, the NDA government will solve all such problems,” he said.

PM Modi said that for NDA Viksit Andhra Pradesh is part of Viksit India vision and in the last 10 years it ensured rapid development of Andhra Pradesh. He listed out the works undertaken in the state by the NDA government.

--IANS

ms/dan

