Zero to 200 Covid cases reported in national capital daily: Delhi Health Minister

In view of the declining Covid cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday took a clear stance on the Covid scenario in the state and said that there was no need to focus on the Covid positivity.

"0 to 200 Covid cases are being reported in Delhi. The number of hospitalisations is also going down. We are keeping a close watch. Earlier the focus was on positivity, but now everything has changed," said Jain in a press conference in Delhi.

He also highlighted the change in the rules by the central government.

"Now there is a 10 per cent positivity mark. Most important is hospital admission. Hospital admissions are 49 in today's time, which was more than 150 about a month ago. It is continuously decreasing," informed the Health Minister of Delhi.

He also mentioned preparations for the new Covid variant. He emphasised that there's no need to worry as long as the new variants are not dangerous.

"The World Health Organisation has not declared any new variant of concern so there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern gets detected," concluded Jain.

Earlier, the national capital reported 141 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Sunday.

