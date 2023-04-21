Zero tolerance on aspects related to safety of passengers, says Air India after pilot 'welcomes' female friend in cockpit

New Delhi [India], April 21 : After a pilot allowed a woman friend to enter the cockpit, Air India on Friday said that they have "zero tolerance" in aspects related to the safety of passengers.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered a detailed probe after an Air India pilot operating from Dubai to Delhi entertained a female friend in the cockpit.

"We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. The matter is reported to the DGCA and we are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of our passengers and will take requisite action," said Air India Spokesperson.

Based on a complaint by an air hostess, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation against the pilot, according to DGCA sources.

The complaint, accessed by , alleged that the pilot of the Air India flight number AI-915 wanted the crew to create a "welcoming, warm and comfortable", "living room" feel in the cockpit for his woman friend.

"The captain told me to go fetch some pillows from the bunk before Ms. XXX. reaches the cockpit to make her feel comfortable. The pilot said the cockpit should appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend. Also, asked me to take her drinks and snacks order and serve her," the air hostess mentioned in the complaint copy accessed by .

The complaint marked to the Air India Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson and the DGCA alleges Violation of POSH (prevention of sexual harassment complaint), violation of DGCA CAR, violation of air safety, and violation of AIR INDIA ops manual of AI-915/916.

India's aviation safety regulator DGCA said it has taken the complaint very seriously and has launched an investigation.

"DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts," the DGCA told .

As per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Regulations) and the Air India Operations manual, only authorised persons who have conducted preflight BA test (as applicable by rule) may enter the cockpit and sit there, provided they are on inspection or for purposes of flight safety only.

